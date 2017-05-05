Is a bookstore and wine bar opening in the French Quarter?

click to enlarge
Love books, wine, and old timey buildings? Well then, great news. According to the Board of Zoning Appeals, that very thing might be opening in the French Quarter.
In the most recent BAZ-Z agenda
, it's reported that a special exception to allow a bookstore and wine shop at 10 Gillon St. has been approved. The owner of the property is cited as Yellow Jacket Trust in care of Virginia Dawson Lane.
Lane did not return our calls for comment, but what we can glean from the BAZ-Z is that the owner is hoping to open in the 1820 building — 1,986 square feet would house the books with the vino in a 531 square foot space attached. There would also be a patio for patron use.
The storefront would sit on one of the Charleston's few cobble-stone streets. If that's not enough to whet your bibliophile daydreams, you can opt to live above it. The three bedroom, two and half bath apartment above the space it is also for sale for a cool $1,495,000
