Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by treating yourself to 2017 Charleston Margarita Festival tickets

Last year's Marg fest was a huge hit.

Happy Cinco de Mayo Charleston. In honor of the holiday extends a gift and that gift looks like a lot of really delicious margaritas. Our second annual Margarita Festival takes place on Fri. July 14 from 7-10 p.m. at Brittlebank Park. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online. For this year's event, 25 local restaurants and bars are participating, including: Cannon Green, YoBo Cantina Fresca, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, Zero George, Taco Spot, White Duck Taco Shop, Three Matadors Tequilaria, The Shelter, Stems & Skins, SOL Southwest Kitchen, Smoke BBQ, Nacha Mama's Taqueria, The Brick / Rebel Taqueria, 82 Queen, Congress, Cumberland Smokehouse, Hyman's, Zia Taqueria, Rita's Seaside Grill, Garage 75, Crust, Coast Bar + Grill, Crooked Crown, Santi's, and Two Keys Public House. Attendees will get to vote on their favorite and at the end of the night a winner will be crowned. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Lowcountry Local First.