Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by treating yourself to 2017 Charleston Margarita Festival tickets

Happy Cinco de Mayo Charleston. In honor of the holiday City Paper extends a gift and that gift looks like a lot of really delicious margaritas. Our second annual Margarita Festival takes place on Fri. July 14 from 7-10 p.m. at Brittlebank Park. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online. Get yours fast — we sold out last year (check out how much fun that was in our online gallery).
For this year's event, 25 local restaurants and bars are participating, including: Cannon Green, YoBo Cantina Fresca, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, Zero George, Taco Spot, White Duck Taco Shop, Three Matadors Tequilaria, The Shelter, Stems & Skins, SOL Southwest Kitchen, Smoke BBQ, Nacha Mama's Taqueria, The Brick / Rebel Taqueria, 82 Queen, Congress, Cumberland Smokehouse, Hyman's, Zia Taqueria, Rita's Seaside Grill, Garage 75, Crust, Coast Bar + Grill, Crooked Crown, Santi's, and Two Keys Public House.
Attendees will get to vote on their favorite and at the end of the night a winner will be crowned.
Phew. If that doesn't get you excited on the unofficial day of tequila drinkin', we don't know what will.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Lowcountry Local First.