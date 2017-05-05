Eat

Friday, May 5, 2017

1Kept to take over Barony Tavern space

"Authentically Southern"

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 9:48 AM

Not to be confused with One Direction, 1Kept, an Atlanta-based restaurant, will take over the former Barony Tavern inside the Renaissance Hotel.

Bob Carter's Barony Tavern closed in January after the chef cited health issues. Carter departed for Florida to convalesce before a kidney transplant leaving the hotel without a signature dining venue. Now 1Kept will take over.

1Kept is owned by Chris Adams & Thaddeus Keefe. Part of EAG Hospitality, the Atlanta location of 1Kept is defined as a "comfortable and sophisticated dining experience." Based on the photos, that idea is presented within an austere exposed wood and brick space. How that will translate to the Renaissance is yet to be known. What is promised is an "authentically Southern, with impeccable hospitality and a ubiquitous food and beverage program," which a press release illustrates with menu examples of Duck Confit, Octopus, and Moules Frites ... you know, those ol' Southern classics.

