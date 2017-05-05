1Kept to take over Barony Tavern space

Not to be confused with One Direction, 1Kept, an Atlanta-based restaurant, will take over the former Barony Tavern inside the Renaissance Hotel.
Feeling a little nostalgic as we celebrate today our 4 yr anniversary! Its been an incredible journey, and now we are looking forward to Charleston where we'll open our new baby @1KEPT, later this month!! For more info on that, check the @eater_charleston link in our bio. Thank you all for the love and we hope to see you this weekend to celebrate with us! 🎉