VIDEO: Beard Foundation honors Bertha's Kitchen as an 'American Classic'

This week Bertha's Kitchen was honored as an American Classic by the James Beard Foundation. Bertha's son Bobby Grant and daughters Julie Grant, Linda Pinckney, and Sharon Coakley, who run the business, accepted the award at the Chicago Lyric Opera.At the awards show, Bertha's, along with the other American Classics winners — Gioia's Deli in St. Louis, La Taqueria in San Francisco, Sahadi's in Brooklyn, and Schultz's Crab House in Essex, MD — were each spotlighted with a short film and today we have the footage.Watch as North Charleston's own explain why their business has been such a success. Hint: it takes strong women to run a restaurant like this.