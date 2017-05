Merc and Mash makes a unicorn treat we can actually endorse

click to enlarge Kinsey Gidick

Today only Mercantile is selling unicorn donuts

Today, in our ongoing coverage of all things 100 percent better than Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino , we present Mercantile's Unicorn Donut.A herd of mystical doughnicorns was spotted in the wilds of Merc's pastry cupboard this morning and we can attest that these magical treats are not only better but also at least half the calories of SBucks' one-time drink.The pink doughnuts are $3 a pop and much like their mythical cousins, fleeting. As of 10 a.m. this morning only a dozen and a half were still available. But if you're hot for raspberry cream, these horny horses are worth it.