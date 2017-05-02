No Beard Award for FIG, but big kudos for Bertha's Kitchen

-
Kinsey Gidick
-
Bertha's Kitchen was honored by the James Beard Foundation last night
Well, no dice for FIG. After being recognized for the fourth year as a finalist for the James Beard Award's Outstanding Wine Program, Mike Lata and Adam Nemirow's restaurant lost out to Seattle's Canlis last night at the ceremony at Chicago's Lyric Opera.
But it wasn't a wash for Charleston. As previously reported, Bertha's Kitchen was honored with an America's Classics award from the James Beard Foundation. Every year the foundation selects restaurants that embody "timeless appeal, beloved in their regions for quality food that reflects the character of their community." Accepting the award were Bertha's daughters Julie Grant, Linda Pinckney, and Sharon Coakley and son Bobby Grant. Post & Courier
's Hanna Raskin (who herself won a Beard last week) attended the awards and has a nice write up on their win
.
So for those tallying up the medals at home, this year Charleston came away with two wins: one for Raskin and one for Bertha's, well deserved accolades for a handful of individuals defining Southern cooking in this city.
Visit jamesbeard.org
for the full list of award winners. Congrats to all.