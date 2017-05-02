Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman to open brunch-centric spot in Bull Street Gourmet space

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek
Greg Johnsman is one of the minds behind Miller's All Day
With the shelves barely cleared and the tears just starting to dry, we say goodbye
to lower King's Bull Street Gourmet and welcome a new concept that will soon fill the space, Miller's All Day.
Jonathan Boncek
Nathan Thurston
First, let's rejoice that the space is not being taken over by some vanilla franchise. Second, let's doubly rejoice that two established locals are teaming up to open a joint that will serve breakfast seven days a week, all damn day. Nathan Thurston
, who has worn many hats but currently is the chef/owner of Thurston Southern Catering, partners with Greg Johnsman
, miller and farmer at Geechie Boy, to open Miller's All Day at 120 King St. some time later this year.
The concept will be "brunch-centric," honoring Thurston and Johnsman's southern roots, with the space veering "contemporary and fresh." The co-owners have collaborated on various projects over the years, and Thurston says that "Working on a restaurant has long been a dream for us ... the timing is right, the space is right, and now we will make sure the food and the guest experience are especially right."
Check back here for updates on the menu and opening date.