Looking for a food-focused summer camp for your kid?

Jonathan Boncek
Carrie Larson has organized a Tiny Tastemakers summer camp
We're about a month out from summer vacation and for many parents that means summer camp panic. Fortunately, if you have food-loving kid, Heal with HeARTS and Slow Food Charleston's Tiny Tastemakers
have just the thing.
June 12-16, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Pour House on James Island will become a culinary playground for kids ages 4.5 to 12. The two organizations are partnering to bring kids activities that involve exploring the Lowcountry waterways, plants and pollinators, the arts, and field day fun.
"Each morning will begin with yoga," says organizer Carrie Larson. Then children will participate in hands-on lunch activities hosted by Charleston chefs.
The weeklong program is $200 per camper with scholarship opportunities available. Toddler (with parent) participation for various activities will vary in cost and be subject to availability and will be announced soon.
To apply, fill out an application
and send it to tinytastemakerchs@gmail.com
or send with check to 164 Market Street, suite #138 Charleston, 29401.