It's almost Cinco de Mayo. Do you know where you're drinking this Friday?

492's El Avispón Verde is made with Hornitos Plata tequila, cucumber juice, habanero, agave, lime, and butterfly pea flower salt.
Holy May, Batman, this week is full of fun stuff. May the Fourth be with you, Cinco de Drinko, the Kentucky Derby... we can hardly contain how much fun we'll be having. And how many parties we'll be attending. Put your drinking pants on because Cinco de Mayo in Charleston is no joke. (Neither is the Derby, stay tuned for that roundup).
Head to a Frothy Fiesta
at Frothy Beard
where you can indulge in limited edition Zombie Bob's Pizza and Andale-ritas. (Andale is Frothy's jalapeño and cilantro-infused beer, and trust us when we say it's real, real good).
Proof
mixes up a special margarita made with Milagro Silver, Cointreu, and lime ($10).
All three Triangle Char & Bar
locations feature $3 tacos, margs, and Landshark
drafts all day.
Summerville's Tijuana Flats
will feature specials like $2 Mexican drafts (from May 5-7, 4-8 p.m.) and $2 tacos, churros, and chips and salsa from May 6-7.
The Granary
serves up special tacos from 5-7 p.m
. including the shrimp taco, made with tempura shrimp, kimchi aioli, daikon, and cucumber salad; the pork made with crispy pork, sweet onions, cilantro, radish, and corn tortilla; and the fish, made with pineapple salsa and chipotle sour cream.
John Lewis' Juan Luis
, which just opened in Workshop this week and is offering 99 cent margs all day.
Head to Ms. Rose's
for live music from Fanaticus from 5-7 p.m.; $4 shots of Espolon Blanco tequila; and $6 specialty margaritas including the cranberry margarita made with, of course, tequila, lime juice, cran juice, rosemary simple syrup, and grenadine.
3 Matadors Tequileria
presents Cincopalooza 2017
on May 5 & 6, featuring music, giveaways, and a Milagro bartender competition.
Cumberland Street Smokehouse
offers a special food menu while supplies last, as well as $3 12 oz. Bud Light drafts, tequila shots, and Fat Tire cans. You can also sip on $4 house margaritas and Coronas and Corona Lights.
SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar
in Mt. P
and Summerville
features $5 fresh juiced Cinco margs all day. Both locations will have live music starting at 5 p.m. and guests will have the chance to enter to win a cruise to Mexico.
Mex 1's two locations
feature live music on Cinco de Mayo: Batida 55 and The Dubplates in West Ashley and Return of the Mac and Mission Critical on Sullivan's Island.
You can slurp on
$5 Milagro Margaritas at Bay Street Biergarten
, Pacifico and Modelo on tap, and Mexican-inspired dishes like nachos and tacos.
Take part in a fiesta fundraiser
at Royal American
benefitting the Charleston Parks Conservancy. There will be live music from Brianna Y Sus Guardianes Del Norte along with food available for purchase from Rebel Taqueira. Admission is $5.
At 492
you can take part in the $4.92 happy hour
and sip on specialty margaritas like the El Avispón Verde made with Hornitos Plata tequila, cucumber juice, habanero, agave, lime, and butterfly pea flower salt. Chef Josh Keeler will also be whipping up lamb posole and ceviche.
Get your fill of live music
from Emerald Empire feat. Mike Quinn at 3 p.m. followed by Whiskey Diablo at 5 p.m. at Pancito & Lefty
. La Morra Pizzeria will be serving 'za and Red Rose Vintage sets up shop.
On May 6 and 7, Le Farfalle
hosts Mike's Menudo Brunch with a Tex-Mex menu that features breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, and specialty cocktails.