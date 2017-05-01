Mellow Mushroom rolls out new gluten-free menu

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

It's the first of May, which means it's the start of Celiac Awareness Month. Celiac disease, not to be confused with "I can't have gluten because I've made up an allergy to annoy every server and chef on the face of the planet," is a genetic auto immune disorder where ingesting gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. If you've ever met someone who actually has the disease you know it's no fun, and can often be very dangerous when gluten sneaks onto their plate.Mellow Mushroom, one chain restaurant we can actually get behind (please see: killer draft beer and funky vibes aplenty) is rolling out a full gluten-free menu (they used to only offer one gluten free option, a 12" gluten-free crust) available at their downtown, Avondale, North Charleston, and Summerville locations.The menu includes 10" pies with gluten-free crust, wings, salads, and burgers and hoagies served on gluten-free buns. The crust and buns are made by SmartFlour, a company that uses three ancient grains — sorghum, amaranth, and teff instead of the more common and crumbly rice base. Even for those without a gluten aversion, the new products will offer a lighter, whole grain meal option.View the full menu below: