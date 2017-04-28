Tavern and Table's Chef Katie Lorenzen on Iron Chef's Eats this Sunday

Provided

Katie Lorenzen makes an appearance on the Food Network this weekend

From crunchy falafel to crispy chicken schnitzel, Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli loves to cradle the sandwiches at Shaya in New Orleans. Iron Chef winner Ed Lee finds great satisfaction with the meat-filled tacos at Big Star in Chicago, while Iron Chef Gauntlet competitor Sarah Grueneberg prefers the burgers, chicken nuggets and fries at Trick Dog in San Francisco. Plus, Iron Chef winner Beau MacMillan devours deviled eggs, oysters and chicken wings at Tavern and Table in Charleston, S.C.

Where do Iron Chef competitors like to eat? That's the gist of new spinoff Iron Chef Eat's and this week it makes a visit to Chef Katie Lorenzen's Tavern & Table.For Season 1 Episode 6 airing Sun. April 30 at 10 p.m. on the Food Network, Iron Chef winner Beau MacMillan stops by the Shem Creek restaurant for deviled eggs, oysters, and chicken wings.As a synopsis of the episode explains, four competitors tour their favorite spots.Tune in Sunday for more.