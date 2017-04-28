Harbinger Cafe and Bakery will bring frittatas, chia pudding, and tartines to North Central

click to enlarge
Google Maps
Harbinger will open next to Monarch Wine Merchants and Charleston Boxing Club on King Street
With its growing range of businesses, North Central needs another casual cafe and Greer Gilchrist and Cameron Neal think they're the ones to do it. In roughly two weeks they plan to open Harbinger Cafe and Bakery
at 1107 King St. next to forthcoming Monarch Wine Merchants
.
The two friends, who met in D.C. several years ago, will serve baker Gilchrist's frittatas, honey granola parfaits, tartines, and more. The counter service spot will seat 20 and feature happy hour wine specials from Grassroots from 4-7 p.m.
"We met in Washington D.C. working at a pop-up cafe that our good friends Jonas and Cullen opened," says Neal who graduated from College of Charleston in 2005. After a circuitous path — Neal worked at the Brazilian Embassy in D.C. for a few years, then at a tech startup in San Francisco before returning home and Gilchrist trained in a raw plant based cooking in L.A., at a bed and breakfast in Spain, then as an assistant to pastry chef in Egypt — the two finally landed together in Charleston. Now they want to bring their idea of hearty, fresh dishes to Upper King.
Harbinger will feature an espresso bar serving Greenville's Methodical small-batch roasted coffee along with an assortment of Gilchrist's cookies, scones and loaf breads available throughout the day.
"We picked the name Harbinger for a couple of reason," says Gilchrist. "We believe we’re a good thing to come in a new neighborhood with new and exciting offerings."
Look for Harbinger to open in May.