Bull Street Gourmet locks its doors for good today

click to enlarge Google Street View

The wine is nearly gone. There are a few cases of Bud Light left. Bull Street Gourmet is almost cleared out. The business that has operated on King Street for the last four years closes today for good.A cashier tells us that the cafe has been sold and will make way for a new restaurant in the coming months. "I've been fired, but at least I know it wasn't for something I did," he said joking.Even with the closure imminent, all the tables were full at 2 p.m. today as shoppers cleared out the shelves of the half off wine and $5 six packs of beer.Now I don't mean to get all nostalgic each time a restaurant closes, but damn, Charleston. You're breaking my heart. For those of us who remember going on dates at the original Bull Street Gourmet on Bull Street, the news of this final vestige of the brand disappearing stings. The grab and go cafe kicked off a trend that would eventually lead to the opening of Caviar & Bananas and Mercantile. But before all that, Bull Street gourmet was something fresh and new. It offered a neighborhood spot to grab a great sandwich, and, in its final location, went on to give King Street shoppers a charcuterie respite on hot summer days.Now it's gone. C'est la vie.Let's just pray 120 King St. doesn't make way for the Cheesecake Factory we all know is on its way sooner or later.