Thursday, April 27, 2017
Warehouse introduces new food and drink specials
Make weeknights fun again
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 10:42 AM
We're all familiar with Sunday Funday, i.e. getting tipsy from endless mimosa carafes and an impending sense of doom, but Warehouse
is letting us in on a little secret: We can celebrate Mondays and Tuesdays with clever monikers too.
Introducing Warehouse's new early week specials, Monday Supper and Tuesday Brewsday. Plan a date night for Mondays and Top Chef star Emily Hahn will serve handmade pasta specials and half-price wine and champagne, then get a group together on Tuesdays for $5 beer pints and $10 gourmet burgers with house fries.
On Sundays Warehouse will offer $15 cocktail pitchers and $18 Sangria pitchers, for those who prefer to keep their imbibing hours limited to the weekend.
