Thursday, April 27, 2017

Warehouse introduces new food and drink specials

Make weeknights fun again

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 10:42 AM

We're all familiar with Sunday Funday, i.e. getting tipsy from endless mimosa carafes and an impending sense of doom, but Warehouse is letting us in on a little secret: We can celebrate Mondays and Tuesdays with clever monikers too.

Introducing Warehouse's new early week specials, Monday Supper and Tuesday Brewsday. Plan a date night for Mondays and Top Chef star Emily Hahn will serve handmade pasta specials and half-price wine and champagne, then get a group together on Tuesdays for $5 beer pints and $10 gourmet burgers with house fries.
On Sundays Warehouse will offer $15 cocktail pitchers and $18 Sangria pitchers, for those who prefer to keep their imbibing hours limited to the weekend.

Keep up to date with the restaurant's weekly highlights by checking out their Facebook page.




Location Details Warehouse
Warehouse
45.5 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 202-0712
Dinner & Sun. Brunch
American and Bar
Map

