Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Hanna Raskin, Post and Courier's food editor and critic, wins James Beard Award

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 7:21 AM

In Charleston's illustrious James Beard award-winning history, it's been Charleston's male chefs who have come away with coveted metal time and again (author Nathalie Dupree being one exception). At the James Beard Foundation's Journalism awards last night, however, it wasn't a chef or a man bringing home the win for Charleston. Hanna Raskin, Post & Courier's food editor and critic, won for her Local Impact Reporting.

New this year, the category was designed to “recognize the work of an individual who displays enterprise and excellence in ongoing local food coverage, with an emphasis on community engagement and news gathering.” Raskin beat out Andrea Weigl of Raleigh's News & Observer and Hannah Palmer Egan of Burlington, Vt.'s alt-weekly Seven Days.

Raskin's three winning pieces included “'Free crabs!'”, “A Significant Goodbye”, and “Feeding the Prison System.
The James Beard chef and restaurant awards come next week when FIG, Charleston's only other finalist this year, will compete for Outstanding Wine Program. FIG's challengers include San Francisco's Benu, Seattle's Canlis, New Orleans' Emeril's, and Atlanta's Miller Union.

The James Beard Awards Gala will take place Mon. May 1 at Lyric Opera in Chicago where Bertha's Kitchen will also be recognized as an American Classic.

Watch the livestream of the awards and view the full winners' list at jamesbeard.org.

