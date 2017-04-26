Frothy Beard says it's expanding its West Ashley brewery just weeks after opening

click to enlarge Provided

Frothy says the new tanks triple the brewery's production capacity

Today might be better than Christmas... #frothybeard #drinklocal #craftbeer #chsbeer #sanctuary #round✌️ A post shared by Frothy Beard Brewing Company (@frothybeardbrewing) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Just a few weeks after opening the doors on their long-awaited West Ashley tasting room and brewery, Frothy Beard says it is tripling its brewing capacity to keep up with demand from visitors and continue expanding its distribution."We just can't brew beer fast enough," said Frothy brewer Joey Siconolfi. The brewery has seen so much traffic that it's been common to see other local brews on tap just to give eager local drinkers an option as Frothy's own beer supply runs low.Three new thirty barrel tanks are being installed at the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard brewery today, a move that will allow Frothy to produce some 2,700 barrels this year. By comparison, the company says it produced 624 barrels last year at their old North Charleston location."Beers are flowing out of the taproom so quickly that we can barely distribute to bars and restaurants," said Siconolfi.Frothy Beard co-owner Michael Biondi said in a release today that the new capacity will allow them to keep 20 of their own beers on tap in-house while distributing a limited line of flagship brews."West Ashley is thirsty," added co-owner Wesley Donehue.