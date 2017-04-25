Tuesday, April 25, 2017
On May 4 Short Grain and La Morra Pizzeria join forces for a Chinese/Italian pop-up
Hallelujah
We've been lighting our Our Lady of Holy Culinary Combos candle for weeks hoping it might happen, that our two faves, Short Grain and La Morra Pizzeria, would team up for a pop-up. But we never really believed it would actually take place. La Morra is preparing to move out to L.A. and Short Grain is slammed what with co-owner Corrie Wang's new book The Takedown
hot off the presses. So we can only chalk it up to divine intervention that Edmund's Oast has announced a Chinese/Italian pop-up starring the two food trucks on May 4.
Details are limited thus far, but an event page on Facebook
says that the special collaboration will take place at EO's Bower. The event is from 05:30 p.m. – 09 p.m. and will offer a mash-up menu.
Given the reputations of these two trucks, we'd say arrive early as both are prone to run out of the good stuff quick.
