MENUS: Fancy food court Workshop unlocks its doors Mon. May 1

Beginning next Monday, you can choose from Pink Bellies, JD Loves Cheese, and Kite Noodles all in one spot. Michael Shemtov's fancy food court Workshop
opens for business on Mon. May 1.
The rotating restaurant concept located inside the Pacific Box & Crate development was designed to give start up restaurateurs and veterans chefs looking to get creative, a place to test out their business ideas.
Pink Bellies is one of the new Workshop stalls
"It's a place where in three days a chef could move in and open for $3,000 to $5,000," Shemtov said during an early April tour of the property. Now those chefs are ready to go.
Starting Monday, Cynthia Wong, the baker at Butcher & Bee, will open her JD Loves Cheese grilled cheese concept; Thai Phi is bringing back his fan favorite Animal Style Burger at Pink Bellies; and Jonathan Ory will deliver Korean food at Kite Noodle. We're told John Lewis of Lewis Barbecue will open his Tex/Mex Juan Luis concept later in the week, and pizza biz Slice Co. (which Shemtov says is the best pizza he's ever had) and Ory's permanent Bad Wolf Coffee, will open shortly thereafter.
The tricked out food court has 100 seats inside with many more outside both under Workshop's awning and beyond on a strip of grass. And while Workshop officially opens Monday, eager eaters should keep an eye on Workshop's Instagram
account for early bird soft-openings of each restaurant.
Hours are the same for all the booths at Workshop: Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Check out the space at 1503 King St. beginning next week.
