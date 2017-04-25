For Dig South's opening night, Chef Sarah Adams creates a Southeast Asian street food dinner

click to enlarge
Provided
Sarah's congee bowl
Sarah Adams has done her research. The local chef, writer, and self-described "social influencer" recently returned from a two month stint traveling around Southeast Asia. Her Instagram
is a veritable feast for the eyes, documenting every Banh Mi sandwich, bowl of egg noodles, and samosa she encountered.
Adams is putting this newfound culinary knowledge to action tonight at Dig South's Upload Shindig, a welcome party that will feature Adams's eats, Edmund's Oast brews, and music from the V-Tones. Her three-course meal will take guests from approachable fried dumplings to more exotic fare, like chicken feet (worry not, she makes sure the nails have been clipped).
There will be a digital aspect to the evening too, for the Dig South techie fiends and selfie-takers alike, including the sleek and sexy Simple Booth
photo booth. Videos of the food and drink served (there will be special cocktails to complement every dish) will be uploaded to Adams's site
in a few days.
The welcome party takes place tonight at the Aiken-Rhett House starting at 6 p.m.; tickets are $50 and can be purchased here
