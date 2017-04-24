Grab your hat for Home Team BBQ's 'Talk Derby to Me' party

click to enlarge
It's that time of year again: lads and lasses don their finest bow ties, Lily dresses, and absolutely absurd hats to get day drunk while watching horses race around a track. If you prefer your Mint Juleps frozen and your whiskey chased with locally brewed beer, then Home Team's Talk Derby to Me party is the place to be (leave those country club shindigs for another dressed up, boozy occasion).
Partnering up with NoMo neighbor Revelry
and Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whisky Co
., Home Team
hosts a no frills Derby party with tea sandwiches, special Virgil Kaine Kentucky mules, frozen Virgin Kaine Juleps, and jams from local country/ Southern rock band Bootless
. Those dressed to impress will receive two free drink tickets (with price of admission) and attendees will also receive tickets to bet on the races. Raffle winners will receive merch from one of the three hosts, plus there's a cash prize for best dressed male and best dressed female.
Tickets
to the event are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door; a portion of proceeds benefit Hogs for The Cause, the premier funding source for pediatric brain cancer outreach services in the U.S.