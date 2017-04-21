Lowcountry Kettle's State Fair Fried Pickle chips are just what your picnic is missing

click to enlarge
Veggie Bin is now stocking Lowcountry Kettle potato chips
I don't mean to brag, but I'm something of a chip connoisseur. Like any good passion project, my authority sprung from an obsession. When other children chased after the ice cream truck like a pack of rabid dingoes, I was not moved. A Fritos truck however? Or, better yet, a Zapp's chip delivery vehicle? Well, my kingdom for a bag.
I love chips. In fact, I'd like to go on record as saying that the continual disregard of Tostito's Hint of Lime Tortilla Chips as the single greatest food innovation of the past century is a travesty.
But that's neither here nor there. What I'm getting as is it was with great pleasure that today I discovered that the Lowcountry has produced its own retail brand of chips — Lowcountry Kettle — and better yet, they're pedaling some creative, Southern flavors:
Mustard BBQ
State Fair Fried Pickle
Spicy Pimento Cheese
Bloody Mary
Stopping by Ted's Butcherblock for a sandwich, I picked up a bag of Lowcountry Kettle's State Fair Fried Pickle variety. Somehow, with the help of onion powder, brown sugar, and plenty of celery seeds, founders Clayton Wynne and Andrew Trumbull, who met while working at Obstinate Daughter, have managed to come up with a potato chip that does, in fact, resemble all the best qualities of a county fair pickle. And I believe, in our post-frickle era, Lowcountry Kettle's pickle chips are gonna take off.
The chips aren't entirely new. Post & Courier
profiled them in November last year and according to Ted's, the brand has hit shelves across the Lowcountry. Ted's actually sold out of all the other flavors except the pickle style in recent weeks. Local 616 is selling the chips behind the bar, and Lowcountry Street Grocery is packing all the flavors on its bus.
Nor is the flavor concept all that original. Zapp's makes Cajun Dill Gator-Tators, Lay's has its Dill Pickle flavor. Golden Flake makes a thin and crispy dill style chip. There was even a Doritos Intense Cornichons variety.
Lowcountry Kettle's chips are different, however. The crunchy brand uses buttermilk in its recipe, which I think partly contributes to it's creamy-meets-tangy flavor, but they also use Bulls Bay Sea Salt which I'd like to think adds a certain Lowcountry merroir to the mix. Either way, they're damn good. Learn more, at lowcountrykettle.com
