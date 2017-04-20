Eat

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Westbrook and COAST brews make 'Men's Journal's' 101 Best Beers in America list

Oh boy!

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge COAST's Boy King is a double IPA - SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
  • COAST's Boy King is a double IPA
The editors of Men's Journal have spoken and they (whoever they may be) have named COAST's Boy King and Westbrook's One Claw to their list of the very best 101 beers in America.

There was no criteria given in the article for how the editors came to their conclusions, but we can draw some information from the accompanying write-ups for each.

One Claw gets props for including "a big enough pinch of malted rye to make a pale ale with just enough of a spicy bite."

Meanwhile, double IPA, COAST's Boy King made with six varieties of hops has "backbone" to support all those flavors.

Congrats on making the list, brewers.

