Thursday, April 20, 2017
Westbrook and COAST brews make 'Men's Journal's' 101 Best Beers in America list
Oh boy!
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 12:09 PM
COAST's Boy King is a double IPA
The editors of Men's Journal
have spoken and they (whoever they may be) have named COAST's Boy King and Westbrook's One Claw to their list of the very best 101 beers in America.
There was no criteria given in the article for how the editors came to their conclusions, but we can draw some information from the accompanying write-ups for each.
One Claw gets props for including "a big enough pinch of malted rye to make a pale ale with just enough of a spicy bite."
Meanwhile, double IPA, COAST's Boy King made with six varieties of hops has "backbone" to support all those flavors.
Congrats on making the list, brewers.
