Westbrook and COAST brews make 'Men's Journal's' 101 Best Beers in America list

click to enlarge Screenshot

COAST's Boy King is a double IPA

The editors ofhave spoken and they (whoever they may be) have named COAST's Boy King and Westbrook's One Claw to their list of the very best 101 beers in America.There was no criteria given in the article for how the editors came to their conclusions, but we can draw some information from the accompanying write-ups for each.One Claw gets props for including "a big enough pinch of malted rye to make a pale ale with just enough of a spicy bite."Meanwhile, double IPA, COAST's Boy King made with six varieties of hops has "backbone" to support all those flavors.Congrats on making the list, brewers.