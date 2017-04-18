Summerville's Perfectly Frank's has closed

click to enlarge
Perfectly Frank's Frankie Valli came with with fried spinach, caesar dressing, bacon, and crispy onions
According to the Journal Scene
, hot dog haven Perfectly Frank's has closed. Following an April 14 announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page announcing a liquidation sale last Saturday, the Summerville favorite has shuttered, but promises plans for a new location opening soon.
"We are liquidating the building of all stock, furniture, equipment, etc! We will be closing the current location and re-opening a new and improved PF at a new location at a later date!" the Facebook
post read. "All the decor will be available for purchase and even our famous PF mural and Guy Fieri graffiti will be sold to the highest bidder! If you'd like to purchase any kitchen equipment or pieces you cannot transport immediately we will hold them and it can be picked up Sunday or Monday morning as well!"
Perfectly Frank's had seen a bit of a rocky road in the past few years. In 2014, owner Perry Cuda put the business up for sale
. Seemingly without a buyer, the restaurant then took a hit with Hurricane Matthew this year and in January a Go Fund Me page was created to help raise funds for the restaurant. Cuda could not be reached for comment, but kitchen manager Grant Wactor told the Journal Scene that he didn't know why Cuda had decided to sell, but thought it might have to do with landlord issues.
At any rate, Wactor says that almost all of the contents of the building were sold this weekend and the place is now empty.
No information regarding a new location has been released.