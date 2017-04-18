Here's where to sate your 4/20 munchies in Charleston

click to enlarge
Two words: barbecue pizza
Thursday is 4/20 and you know what that means, a lot of happy hungry people looking for a bite to eat. Fortunately, plenty of places have you covered. In particular, here are a few restaurants doing specials this Thursday.
La Morra at Lewis Barbecue
Soon-to-be-moving pop-up pizza makers La Morra will set up shop at Lewis Barbecue for the ultimate stoner eats — barbecue pizza. La Morra's Zach Swemle and Lewis Barbecue owner John Lewis will serve their brisket pie, along with a hot guts ‘za and other options. The pizza party starts at 6 p.m. on Lewis’s patio.
Doobies & Doggies
The Barrel on Folly Road is supporting Eunoia Rescue's, an organization that works to spare dogs from kill shelters by placing them in loving homes, with its Doobies & Doggies
event. People and their fury friends can enjoy music by Deadwin, food from Semilla Mexican Street Food, and a 50/50 raffle supporting Eunoia Rescue. The paw-ty kicks off at 6 p.m.
Happy 4/20 Hour
Rutledge Cab Co. is getting in on the action for 4/20 with a special happy hour. From 4:20 to 7 p.m. the restaurant will serve Sweetwater 420, Humbolt Brown, and Cooper River beer specials! In addition, there will be appetizer specials, local vendors, and live music from Schema.
The Chronic Event
In North Charleston, SNAFU Brewing is celebrating 4/20 with ice cold brews and Cali style tacos from Rebel Taquería. As they posted on their Facebook page, "Hops and your favorite 420 smokes are closely related and therefore we celebrate with the HIGHest quality beer around." As a bonus, Cigar Row Events will be on site with cigars infused with SNAFU's imperial stout.
Short Grain at Proof
Beginning at 6 p.m., Corrie and Shuai Wang are taking over Proof. "It's an 'until we run out' kind of deal," Wang says and it's designed for those with the munchies in mind. Shuai's first thought was patty melt, so that will definitely be on the menu, in addition to Nashville hot shrimp, Char Su ribs, scallion pancakes, and asparagus katsu. Yes, please.
Stonerfest
Royal American knows what's up. At 8 p.m. this Thursday, head there for an event dedicated to ganja appreciators. They'll be serving homemade pizza rolls while
Dumbest Kids in School, Ivadell, Them Oh's, and HeyRocco play.