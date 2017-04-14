Eat

North Charleston kombucha company Dalai Sofia hits the G-Spot

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 12:27 PM

Every time we turn around there's a new kombucha company in town, and that's just fine by us. While some people have yet to come around to the lip-puckering taste of fermented tea, we love the stuff. It ain't called the immortal health elixir for nothing.

We got to try a new brand from Dalai Sofia, a North Charleston-based company, the other day called Fat Beets. Made with local beets, tumeric, ginger, thyme, and lemon this kombucha is made to detoxify, ridding the body of toxins and excess hormones. That all may be true, but we just thought the red juice tasted good.

Founded by Emily Phillips, Jeff Lowe, and Zach Smith, Dalai Sofia is pretty new to town, popping up at their first farmers market, Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market, last week. We got a taste of the elixir from Circe's Grotto, and it looks like Veggie Bin carries the 'bucha now, too. Follow Dalai Sofia on Instagram to stay up-to-date with their whereabouts.

In addition to Fat Beets you can try Bee Well Tonic, made with local green tea and raw local honey, which is technically a ferment called Jun. And last but certainly not least is Dalai Sofia's G-Spot, an infusion of local grapefruit and galangal, a rhizome similar to ginger. The G-Spot is great for circulation and is supposed to leave you feeling "a little bit tingly." Yum.

