Meathouse Butcher Shop business is for sale

A year after opening on Johns Island
-
Craigslist
-
Meathouse Butchershop is being sold turnkey complete with fully enclosed smoker
, Meathouse Butcher Shop is up for sale. A Craigslist
ad for the full service butcher shop says the entire DHEC certified and licensed operation, complete with a beer and wine license and all intellectual property, and branding, and signs is available for purchase. According to post, the "lease is $4k/mo, triple net, with 14 years left."
Butcher Jason Houser founded Meathouse and made it a farmers market staple for years. In 2014 Tattooed Moose owners Jen and Mike Kulick partnered with Houser and open Meathouse's brick-and-mortar on Johns Island next to the couple's second Moose in April last year. Houser left Meathouse last summer and now, due to a multitude of reasons, Mike says, they've decided to sell the business.
For someone already working in the meat trade, Mike says the chance to buy Meathouse could be a great opportunity. "Pursuant to your story on chefs struggling with charcuterie HACCP Plans, we already have all of ours and those are included in the intellectual property," he says.
Of course, since the space is already outfitted with a DHEC approved kitchen, it could become the future home to any number of food related businesses — a cafe, a catering kitchen, etc. But until that future business owner reaches to to make a deal with the Kulicks, Meathouse
is deeply discounting all of its product before closings the doors. Everything in the store, including beer and wine, is now 25 percent off.
Those deals include discounts on chicken liver mushroom country pate, applewood smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, and brisket. The newsletter doesn't giving a closing date, but we suspect it'll be when they run out of meat so best get to 3338 Maybank Hwy. soon.