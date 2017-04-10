Monday, April 10, 2017
Giant pizza slice seller Benny Ravello's opens on King Street this week
by Kinsey Gidick
on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 2:52 PM
Benny Ravello's slices are 14-inches
Joining its sister restaurant Benny Palmetto's
in Mt. Pleasant, King Street's newest pizza joint Benny Ravello's
will open this week.
The Benny brand is known for its giant, 14-inch slices of pizza. Erin and Adam Haselkorn brought the Virginia-based franchise to the Lowcountry in 2015 opening Benny Palmetto's at 433 W. Coleman Blvd.
Their second location will operate at 520 King St. in the former George's Loan Co. pawn shop. The restaurant will serve the same menu as their Mt. Pleasant spot but without beer and wine.
The exact date of opening this week hasn't been announced yet, but Erin says, "We have passed our inspections and are just waiting on final paperwork from the city to open."
Benny Ravello's will serve its enormous slices 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun. through Wed. and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thurs. through Sat.
Kinsey Gidick
The restaurant will open in the former George's Loan Co.
