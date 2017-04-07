Friday, April 7, 2017
Gibbes Museum of Art announces its annual street party theme, Food is Art
Good enough to eat
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 10:54 AM
Provided
Last year's party was a festive affair with a "China's Forbidden City" theme
The Gibbes' annual street party is always a culinary feat: more than a dozen top area restaurants set up shop in front of the 112 year old art museum, serving delectable bites hot off the grill (or whatever source of heat is most portable).
This year's theme is "Food is Art" and participating chefs will draw inspiration from the museum's treasured pieces of work. The attire is "colorful casual cocktail" and tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are $175, $150 for museum members, and $1,000 for sponsors (includes two tickets to the street party and two tickets to an exclusive sponsor party on April 30). The party is Thurs. May 4 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The Gibbes's special events manager Jena Clem says that, "we are thrilled to have our newly renovated
museum as the backdrop for the evening, and thankful that the museum can provide a place where the culinary and artistic worlds of Charleston collide for an evening of celebration."
This year's participants include The Atlantic Room
, The Ocean Room
, Cafe Framboise
, Caviar & Bananas
, Charleston Grill
, Circa 1886
, Coda Del Pesce
, Trattoria Lucca
, Cypress
, Drawing Room
, Edmund's Oast
, FIG
, Grill 225
, The Grocery
, Hall's Chophouse
, S.N.O.B
., Husk
, McCrady's
, Le Farfalle
, Macintosh
, Oak Steakhouse
, Red Drum
, The Warehouse, Wildflour Pastry
, Cannon Green
, and Fish
