Commonhouse Aleworks will open in Park Circle this fall

Commonhouse Aleworks
The new brewery will open close to the forthcoming GARCO Mill development
If our count is correct, the Lowcountry will soon be home to 27 breweries. Small peanuts by Portland standards — the City of Roses boasts 70 with the greater Portland metro area home to 105 — but still, a healthy number for a city that only had one brewery in 1993. And that number continues to grow. The latest addition is Commonhouse Aleworks
.
According to a press release
we discovered thanks to a tweet from the City of North Charleston (hat tip, Ryan Johnson), Park Circle is the latest neighborhood to get a brewery.
Commonhouse Aleworks owners Hank Hanna and Pearce Fleming plan to open a production brewery and tap house in North Charleston. The 7,200 square foot will be at the corner of O’Hear and Empire avenues and have a capacity of 5,000 barrels.
The former home brewers, who operated previously as Octohops Homebrew, write in the release that, “From day one, we wanted to be in a location where people could walk, ride their bikes, and even push their strollers to the brewery. There is no better neighborhood for us than Park Circle.”
Look for Commonhouse Aleworks to open this fall.