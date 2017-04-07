A year after a fire shuttered Palace Hotel, the bar will reopen this Saturday

click to enlarge
It's been over a year since Palace Hotel, Taylor Grant and Southern Charm
star Shep Rose's Hanover Street bar, went up in flames. The fire was reported at 4:10 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2016 and, following an investigation, was blamed on space heaters used in the apartment upstairs.
According to the Post & Courier
, "The front apartment and roof were damaged by fire, heat, and smoke. The rear apartment was damaged by smoke and heat. The restaurant sustained significant water damage." Palace Hotel immediately closed.
And then we didn't hear anything else.
Grant and Rose opened their second project, The Commodore
a few months later, and with that project's immediate success, it appeared a return of the Palace wasn't in the cards.
However, Grant
has confirmed with CP photographer Jonathan Boncek that Palace Hotel will reopen this tomorrow, Sat. April 8, at 11 a.m.
Grant tells Post & Courier that they've put everything back exactly as it was. "Hopefully, you'll see no difference," he's quoted as saying.
Palace Hotel will operate Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sun. 4 p.m.-2 a.m.