April's Full Moon
, also known as the Full Pink Moon (and, also, for your nickname edification, Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon), takes place Tues. April 11, appearing fullest at 2:08 a.m.
To celebrate this beautiful natural occurrence, sweetFrog in Goose Creek will be hosting a full moon viewing party Tues. April 11 from 8 to 10 p.m. All kids ages 14 and under who walk through the door will receive a small free sample of pink yogurt. Participants and their parents will be encouraged to "create their own galaxies" at the toppings bar using sprinkles as stars and mango and orange poppers as planets.
Local educators will bring telescopes and binoculars so kids can view the moon up-close, as well as constellations like the Big Dipper and Orion's Belt. The viewing parties are part of the Leap Forward
educational initiative that sweetFrog stores offer nationwide.