Apply for a FAB Conference scholarship beginning tomorrow

Giving women in hospitality a space to address their concerns and goals is why Randi Weinstein founded FAB. The forthcoming conference, slated for June 11-13, is designed to give all-female audience the tools to be successful in food and beverage. But priced at $500-$700, Weinstein knows that some women who may want to attend can't necessarily afford it. That's why tomorrow she's opening applications to FAB's scholarships.
"We'll have six to eight scholarships for the 101 track and two scholarships for the 202," she says. The 101 course is for women who aspire to own their own restaurant or want to become a more valuable player within their current role, while 202 is for restaurant owners working to improve their businesses.
Each scholarship winner will have their FAB conference paid for, however travel and accommodations will have to be paid out of pocket. (Roomshares at the Marriot Courtyard Hotel will also be available to cut costs.)
Weinstein, who previously worked with Sarah Adams on Bad Bitches, is passionate about continuing education for F&B women. While at Bad Bitches, she and Adams awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships
to women in the industry. That's where she got her first taste of the power of philanthropy and she's eager to do more.
To apply for a scholarship, which have been underwritten by anonymous donors, applicants will be asked to fill out a form online that will go live tomorrow. The questions are broad ranging from "tell us your dreams" to "which FAB speaker are you most excited to hear from?" The application, Weinstein says, is designed to suss out who is really serious about the conference.
"I want them to understand what FAB is all about. To have a goal and the goals are different. If you have a business, what are your future goals and struggles? What obstacles do you face? Who do you admire? Where to do you hope to go?" says Weinstein.
The deadline to apply is May 5. A team of people who helped launch the conference will review applications immediately and Weinstein says scholarship recipients will be notified by May 12.
Visit thisisfab.com
to apply.