Callie's Hot Little Biscuit City Market location opens Wednesday

Almost time! Join us in opening #HLB3 in the Charleston City Market! Link in bio! #Repost @calliesbiscuits ・・・ Another view from the top! @callieshotlittlebiscuit @chascitymarket Sooooooo Close! 🤞🤞🤞🤞#hlb3

A post shared by Callie's Hot Little Biscuit (@callieshotlittlebiscuit) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:06am PDT