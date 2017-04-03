Callie's Hot Little Biscuit City Market location opens Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, you can double your chances of making it through Callie's Hot Little Biscuit line in less than an hour when owner Carrie Morey's City Market location opens.
The newest addition to Morey's biscuit empire — which includes her King Street and Atlanta locations — takes over the market kiosk formerly occupied by Food for the Southern Soul. Callie's Hot Little Biscuit City Market location will offer the same menu as the King Street spot with the occasional special.
Morey has also launched a Callie's Hot Little Biscuit app
. Currently only available for her King Street and Atlanta locations, the new app lets you order ahead then stroll into the store (bypassing that long line) and grab your goodies. As Morey told us in January
, part of the reason for launching the app was to show love to locals.
"While we love the tourists coming in, we want our locals to have a space as well. So you just download the Hot Little Biscuit app, and you can order and pay online and come right to the front and get your order," Morey said.
Grab a biscuit at Callie's City Market location beginning Wed. April 5 at 8 a.m.