Friday, March 31, 2017
New Parisian cocktail bar opening on King Street this summer
Santé!
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:52 PM
Veteran Michigan restaurateur Felix Landrum is opening a Parisian cocktail bar on King Street. Landrum, who has operated Felix Bistro & Bar in Ann Arbor for the past 20 years, moved to Charleston last year and will open Félix
at 550 King St. Suite 100 this summer.
The project is in collaboration with restaurant consultant Nathan Thurston of Thurston Southern. According to the Post & Courier
, Landrum's French heritage — both of his parents are French — will be showcased in small, lighter plates and Parisian-influenced cocktails.
“I believe dining and drinking are experiences that should be cherished and enjoyed,” he says in a press release. “My family and I look forward to the opportunity to be part of the Charleston community.”
Félix will sit beside newcomer Revelator Coffee and open in August.
Tags: Felix, Felix Landrum, Parisian cocktail bar, Upper King, Openings, Image