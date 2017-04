New Parisian cocktail bar opening on King Street this summer

Construction has begun on the new venue! A post shared by Félix Landrum (@felixcharleston) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Veteran Michigan restaurateur Felix Landrum is opening a Parisian cocktail bar on King Street. Landrum, who has operated Felix Bistro & Bar in Ann Arbor for the past 20 years, moved to Charleston last year and will open Félix at 550 King St. Suite 100 this summer.The project is in collaboration with restaurant consultant Nathan Thurston of Thurston Southern. According to the, Landrum's French heritage — both of his parents are French — will be showcased in small, lighter plates and Parisian-influenced cocktails.“I believe dining and drinking are experiences that should be cherished and enjoyed,” he says in a press release. “My family and I look forward to the opportunity to be part of the Charleston community.”Félix will sit beside newcomer Revelator Coffee and open in August.