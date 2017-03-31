Crawfish-topped hot dogs, duck wing ramen, and Cracker Jack cotton candy burgers are all on the RiverDogs' new menu

click to enlarge Provided

Crawfish-topped hot dogs are new to the menu this year

Dorito Nacho Dog, y'all

Who wants a cotton candy Cracker Jack burger

They'll be singing "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack cotton candy burgers" during the seventh-inning stretch at RiverDogs games this season. Matt Dean, the team's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, sent over a list of new menu items today and in addition to the whimsical burger, fans can indulge in Angry Orchard Cider Apple Pie Shakes, crawfish-topped hot dogs, and five different takes on nachos.That's right. In addition to the old familiar regular nachos, this season the RiverDogs have rolled out Kitchen Sink nachos (name says it all), Burnt End Pork Rind Nachos made with Memphis-style barbecue, Take Me Out With The Crowd Nachos with a saccharine twist of cinnamon sugar, topped with Cracker Jacks, drizzled with caramel sauce, and, if that's not gut busting enough, DogWorld will be serving a Dorito Nacho Dog — an all beef Hebrew National with drizzled "taco cheese," jalapeños, and, duh, crushed Doritos.For those more interested in a surf and turf approach, DogWorld will also serve the aforementioned a New Awlin's Dog topped with crawfish, sauteed peppers and onions, and a Cajun-inspired brown gravy.In keeping with their previous ramen efforts, the RiverDogs have a new bowl this year — Duck Wing Ramen Bowl — "Duck wings brined in sweet tea and smoked in duck fat for eight hours and finished to order on the grill." Those wings then get tossed in General Tso sauce and served on lo mien noodles with veggies.As mentioned, the Jacked Cotton Candy Burger is exactly as cartoonish it sounds: Smoked Cracker Jacks and bacon-topped with cotton candy for what the 'Dogs are claiming is the "ultimate sweet and savory burger."And if your approach to good ol' fashioned family fun is a resounding "Screw it!" to your bowels, by all means, try the Funnel Cake Fries. These babies are dusted with powdered sugar can come with your choice of dipping sauce, caramel or chocolate.Of course, you might be attending the game with a couple of no fun police. In that case, send them over to the Fresh & Fit Cafe. There calorie counters can choose from a Harvest Salad — an entire head of hydroponic Bibb lettuce stuffed with quinoa, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, topped with fresh fruit and feta cheese served in a souvenir baseball helmet; a turkey burger; or Bill Murray’s Black Bean Burger. (Fun fact, this celebrity slider is trademarked to Chef Alluette Jones and is topped with a cilantro slaw.)The Fresh & Fit Cafe also serves fruit cups, if you're into that kinda thing. Us? Make it Dorito Dogs all game long.