Halls Chophouse adding 34 seats with addition of new upstairs dining room

First they took over the La Fourchette space, now Halls Chophouse is expanding above 432 King St., adding an additional 34 seats in a new upstairs space.Halls in-house publicist Maddie Crow posted a video this morning of construction, writing, "Big things happening at Halls. Happy Saint Patrick's Day.""We're building a new dining room," says Crow. "You'll now be able to walk through the Baker Room into this new area. The space, Crow adds, will be used for both regular dining and private events. The second story view looks out on King Street to Las Olas and Juanita Greenberg's across the way."Hopefully it will be open by the end of April," Crow says.