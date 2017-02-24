Eat

Friday, February 24, 2017

Elliotborough Mini Bar hosts Burger Supreme & The Unknown Brewing Co during Charleston Wine + Food

It's supremely tasty on the fringe

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge Burger Supreme is a NYC pop-up - ELLIOTBOROUGH MINI BAR
  • Elliotborough Mini Bar
  • Burger Supreme is a NYC pop-up

Looking for a Wine + Food dinner that won't drain your bank account? Elliotborough Mini Bar's got you covered. For their CHS Wine + Food fringe event, the Bar hosts a fun and affordable evening, this year featuring NYC pop-up burger stand Burger Supreme — they've popped up at VICE and Moogfest — and Charlotte-based The Unknown Brewing Co.

Stop by Thursday, March 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. for a $20 burger, side, and drink, or bring a friend for a damn good deal of two burgers, a side, plus drinks for $35.

Order your meal ahead of time as the eats are limited.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS