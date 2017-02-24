Elliotborough Mini Bar hosts Burger Supreme & The Unknown Brewing Co during Charleston Wine + Food

click to enlarge
Elliotborough Mini Bar
Burger Supreme is a NYC pop-up
Looking for a Wine + Food dinner that won't drain your bank account? Elliotborough Mini Bar's got you covered. For their CHS Wine + Food fringe event
, the Bar hosts a fun and affordable evening, this year featuring NYC pop-up burger stand Burger Supreme — they've popped up at VICE and Moogfest — and Charlotte-based The Unknown Brewing Co.
Stop by Thursday, March 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. for a $20 burger, side, and drink, or bring a friend for a damn good deal of two burgers, a side, plus drinks for $35.
Order
your meal ahead of time as the eats are limited.