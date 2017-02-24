Friday, February 24, 2017
Chef Nico Romo announces concept for new restaurant NICO
French and oysters, but not French oysters
Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 6:08 AM
Nico Romo opens NICO this spring
After releasing the name
of his new Mt. Pleasant eatery in January, Master French Chef Nico Romo
has released yet another teaser: the concept. The spot will be a "lively French oyster bar serving wood-fired seafood and French cuisine." Chef Romo will focus on fruits de mer from Lowcountry waters in addition to bivalve varietals he finds "the most coveted" from across the country (but not France).
The raw bar aesthetic will complement the clean, airy, contemporary French feel; brown leather banquettes and natural wood serves as a backdrop for raw bar delicacies and entrees resembling classic brasserie cuisine.
The restaurant will boast both indoor and outdoor seating to take full advantage of the proximity to Shem Creek and Lowcountry temps. An opening date has yet to be announced.
