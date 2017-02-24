Friday, February 24, 2017
Butcher & Bee hosts Chopped judge and Music City chef Maneet Chauhan
Taste of India
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 10:59 AM
Nashville-based Chef Maneet Chauhan visits Butcher & Bee for a pop-up dinner collab with B & B chef Chelsey Conrad
Celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan
visits the Lowcountry during Charleston Wine + Food for a special India-inspired pop-up
at Butcher & Bee. Boasting quite an impressive resume — her titles include cookbook author, 2012 James Beard Broadcast Media Award winner, and executive chef and co-owner of three Music City restaurants — Chef Chauhan will collaborate with B&B Chef Chelsey Conrad to spice up B&B's regular menu with favorite Indian dishes.
Guests order food a la carte, with B&B's regular drink menu available; there's no ticket required for the event, but guests are encouraged to make a reservation online or over the phone. The pop-up runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Check back here for details about the menu.
