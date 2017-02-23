Rappahannock Oyster Bar eyes mid-March opening

click to enlarge
Sam Spence
Just a few weeks now until the oyster bar opens
Thanks to some eagle eyes on the CP team, we noticed that the new Rappahannock Oyster Bar's marquee has gone up at The Cigar Factory. Echoing the same look as Mercantile's lighted sign, the designator was a dead giveaway that an opening is close.
And Chef Kevin Kelly has confirmed our theory. "I think we’re looking around mid March, maybe like the 15th if there's no hiccups," says Kelly.
Rappahannock is in the midst of training now and staff have begun an intensive course in all things oysters. "We start with group training to introduce the company, then we begin our introduction to how we farm our oysters, A-Z on the anatomy of the oysters, salinity levels, and every about local oysters as well."
The Richmond-based company
farms in the the Chesapeake, but the Charleston restaurant will also serve local oysters sourced from purveyors like St. Jude Farm.
In addition to the oyster bar and full seafood-focused menu, Rappahannock will also have a seafood market. "That will have deli cases full of fresh fish to take with you," says Kelly.
Look for Rappahannock Oyster Bar to open next month.