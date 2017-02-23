Lo-Fi Brewing opens for tastings Thursday in North Charleston

Lo-Fi Brewing has been on taps around town for over a year, but has kept things low key at their North Charleston brewery until today. Lo-Fi says on Facebook
that they will "slip open" to the public this afternoon at 4 p.m.
Situated next to Jennings Towing at 2038 Meeting Street Rd., Lo-Fi has no sign or signifying markings on the exterior, besides a few kegs and pallets that have been seen outside. So, just head up Meeting Street Road until you see the tow lot (you might be familiar with it…) and hang a right on Tuxbury. Lo-Fi will be on your right.
Lo-Fi launched in 2016 at its North Charleston brewery, the creation of Jason Caughman who also co-founded Pisgah Brewing in Asheville back in the day.
Caughman told Art Mag
this month that Lo-Fi's Mexican Lager is his flagship brew, and we can attest that it's a light, easy drinking beer, good for warm weather drinking. We've also seen their IPA, Blueberry Wheat, and Glitter Pony Belgian tripel on tap around town these days. Go have yourself a taste.