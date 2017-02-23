6 Charleston Wine + Food tickets under $100 worth buying

click to enlarge
Charleston Wine + Food
There are still tickets available to events under $100
Three boxes of diapers. A phone bill. Half a car payment. Those are a few of the things that roughly equal $100 bucks to me. So if you're asking me to part with a Benjamin for something other than necessities, it better be for a damn good time ... and include some kick-ass food.
With that in mind, here are a few Charleston Wine + Food events (March 1-5) we consider worthy of parting with C-note:
Commodores + Admirals
$70
10 p.m.
The Commodore
If you haven't been to the Commodore
club yet, you are missing out. The East Side music venue, formerly A Touch of Class jazz club, packs 'em in every weekend with live music and DJs. For an introduction to one of the city's best dive lounges, pick up a $70 ticket to the Commodores + Admirals event. Roti Rolls' Cory Burke, The Lot's Chef Andy McLeod and Vermont's Hen of the Woods Chef Eric Warnstedt will serve bites as guests get their boogie fever on.
What the Pho?
$70
8 p.m.
Le Creuset L'Atelier
Bring your chopsticks and your dancing shoes, this event promises a noodle smackdown with 12 chefs — Short Grain's Shuai Wang and Red Orchids' Kelly Chu included — making various takes on pho. The dancing part comes in with DJ Rehab providing the soundtrack to this Asian-inspired event.
Business of Food
$70
3 p.m.
Sottile Theatre
If you really want to nerd out about industry stuff, this is the event to attend. Think of it as a master class wherein Indigo Road's Steve Palmer, Park Cafe's Karalee Neilsen Fallert, and Charleston
magazine editor Darcy Shankland will get to interview some of their heroes — writer Ruth Reichl, Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer, and chef, baker and author Nancy Silverton. This should be a fascinating and revealing discussion for those interested in the business of food. And F&Bers should note, all industry employees can attend this event for just $25. All you need to do is write in your place of employment at the ticket checkout to receive the discount.
Pecha Kucha
$40
6:30 p.m.
Workshop
One if not the most affordable event at Charleston Wine + Food, Pecha Kucha is always a good time. The theme is food, of course, and the speakers are solid: Stephanie Burt, the voice behind the Southern Fork podcast, Carrie Morey of Callie's Hot Little Biscuits, Ben Towill of NYC's The Fat Radish, and more.
Cajun Meets Lowcountry Boil
$70
1 p.m.
Salty Mike's
The traditional Lowcountry boil gets a Cajun infusion at this relaxed boil. Add to the fact that the location is one of our favorite dives, Salty Mike's, and it's hard to imagine this not being a good time. Bonus: wet wipes will be provided.
Culinary Village Sunday Locals
$75
Noon
Marion Square
The fest throws locals a bone on Saturday, the last day of the festival, offering a $50 discount on a pass to the Culinary Village. For five hours you can sample, sip, and saunter through the multi-tent set up. All you have to do to get the deal is put your zip code in at check out.
If none of those suit your fancy, check out all the options here
.