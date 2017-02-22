Chubby Fish restaurant will open in Coming Street storefront

click to enlarge Kinsey Gidick

Chubby Fish will occupy the corner of Bogard & Meeting streets

It was only a matter of time before the swank looking storefront at 252 Coming St. was revealed to be the city's next restaurant concept. And so it is. Partners Geoff Shyatt and James London are opening Chubby Fish, a, well, fish restaurant."Chubby Fish will be the perfect compromise between fine-dining and a classic neighborhood joint. The restaurant’s counter-service model and open-kitchen plan allows guests to enjoy inventive, sustainable seafood dishes in an approachable atmosphere," a presser says. The release goes on to explain that the 1,300-square-foot space will showcase raw bar items, small plates, entrees, and whole fish. For example: a hacked softshell crab rice bowl with Benton’s Bacon, XO Sauce, and a slow poached egg will be on the opening menu.But you might not get to taste that crab rice bowl for a bit though. Chubby Fish hasn't named an opening date yet and the press release only suggests an early spring 2017 timeframe.So for now you'll just have to wait for the build out of Shyatt (formerly of Scarecrow) and Chef London' (most recently of Le Farfalle) Chubby Fish to finish. Look for the longtime friends and South Carolina natives' 50-seat space to open in a few months.