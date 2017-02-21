Eat

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Here's where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Charleston tomorrow

On the rocks with salt, please

Posted by City Paper Staff on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Head over to Sol for this icy blood orange Solarita - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Head over to Sol for this icy blood orange Solarita
While we always thought that Cinco de Mayo was National Margarita Day, we've recently realized that the Americanized Mexican holiday 2.0 must be Margarita Day. Tomorrow, Wed. Feb. 22, is the official day to celebrate margaritas. Here's where to head in the Lowcountry.

SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mt. Pleasant and Summerville
In honor of National Margarita Day Sol will be offering margarita specials throughout the day, and live music on the patio at night. Guests can enjoy $5 SOLaritas and $6 specialty margaritas. Super Reggae Man will perform in the Mt. Pleasant location, and the Lauren Hall Trio will perform in Summerville. Live music will go from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in both SOL locations.

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina offers half price margaritas all day tomorrow at its Sullivan's Island location.

CO offers $4 margs all day tomorrow.

Zia Taqueria is selling $4 Zia Ritas all day and all night tomorrow.

YoBo, located in West Ashley and Park Circle, offers their happy hour margarita — a $6 mason jar 32 oz. tall — from 4 p.m. until close.

Head to Basico in Park Circle for a $5 house marg.

Santi's features half price drinks from 4-6 p.m.

La Hacienda on Ashley Phosphate will have a small marg for $2 and a medium for $5. The Rivers Ave. location offers a small margarita for 99 cents (yep), a medium for $3, and a large for $5. Grab a pitcher for $7.50.

Head to Juanita's for a $5 house margarita, $3 shots, and $16 pitchers all day.

Get your fill of half price margs at 3 Matadors Tequileria all day.



