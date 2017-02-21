Here's where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Charleston tomorrow

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Head over to Sol for this icy blood orange Solarita
While we always thought that Cinco de Mayo was National Margarita Day, we've recently realized that the Americanized Mexican holiday 2.0 must be Margarita Day. Tomorrow, Wed. Feb. 22, is the official day to celebrate margaritas. Here's where to head in the Lowcountry.
SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar
, Mt. Pleasant and Summerville
In honor of National Margarita Day Sol will be offering margarita specials throughout the day, and live music on the patio at night. Guests can enjoy $5 SOLaritas and $6 specialty margaritas. Super Reggae Man will perform in the Mt. Pleasant location, and the Lauren Hall Trio will perform in Summerville. Live music will go from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in both SOL locations.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
offers half price margaritas
all day tomorrow at its Sullivan's Island location.
CO
offers $4 margs all day
tomorrow.
Zia Taqueria
is selling $4 Zia Ritas
all day and all night tomorrow.
YoBo
, located in West Ashley and Park Circle, offers their happy hour margarita — a $6 mason jar 32 oz. tall
— from 4 p.m. until close.
Head to Basico
in Park Circle for a $5 house marg.
Santi's
features half price drinks from 4-6 p.m.
La Hacienda
on Ashley Phosphate will have a small marg for $2 and a medium for $5. The Rivers Ave. location offers a small margarita for 99 cents (yep), a medium for $3, and a large for $5. Grab a pitcher for $7.50.
Head to Juanita's
for a $5 house margarita, $3 shots, and $16 pitchers all day.
Get your fill of half price margs
at 3 Matadors Tequileria
all day.