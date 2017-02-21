Downtown Food Lion restocking after refrigeration outage

click to enlarge Flickr cadencrawford

If you were planning on hitting up the King Street Food Lion for some dinner items tonight, take note. The dairy, deli, and parts of the produce section are empty after the refrigeration went out last night.Shopper Caroline Enten tells us items like hot dogs are still available, but the bulk of the meat section is gone.The Food Lion corporate press office couldn't be reached for comment, but according to a store manager, employees are restocking the coolers now.