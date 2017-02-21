Eat

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Downtown Food Lion restocking after refrigeration outage

This is why we all need to learn how to can

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 4:42 PM

If you were planning on hitting up the King Street Food Lion for some dinner items tonight, take note. The dairy, deli, and parts of the produce section are empty after the refrigeration went out last night.

Shopper Caroline Enten tells us items like hot dogs are still available, but the bulk of the meat section is gone.

The Food Lion corporate press office couldn't be reached for comment, but according to a store manager, employees are restocking the coolers now.

