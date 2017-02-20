Snafu Brewing Company now open in North Charleston

Snafu Brewing Company
opened their tasting room at 3280 Industry Dr. off Ashley Phosphate Rd. in North Charleston last week. Owners Scott and Julie Koon started brewing beer on their own last year after Scott's stint as a brewer at Westbrook. And while they've been brewing for a few months, their tasting room is now officially open, Thursdays and Fridays from 3:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.
"You know SNAFU, situation normal all fucked up
... I thought it was a good name for a brewery," says Scott, who goes by a nickname himself, Skoon — a combination of his first and last name.
"I started home brewing in high school and got my first professional brewing job at 21," he says. Scott lived in Pennsylvania and moved to Charleston after seeing a posting online for a job at Westbrook Brewing Co.
Koon knew he wanted to open his own brewery since he brewed his first batch in high school. And he's making sure that Snafu has a strong presence and special identity in Charleston, with the brewery already churning out three flagship beers year-round. The IPA, Snafu-Tang (a sour beer), and Shadow of Death (an Imperial stout) can always be found in the tasting room, along with a number of rotating seasonals.
