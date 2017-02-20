Eat

Monday, February 20, 2017

Limehouse Produce partners with Charleston Wine + Food for a ticket giveaway

Follow that truck!

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Look out for this Limehouse Produce truck boasting a CHS Wine + Food design - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Look out for this Limehouse Produce truck boasting a CHS Wine + Food design
The pinnacle event of the foodie set, Charleston Wine + Food brings together local and national culinary talents for a weekend of marathon eating and drinking. Proud Wine + Food supporter and partner Limehouse Produce has once again wrapped a delivery truck with a “special festival design” to promote the 12th annual event.

When you spot the truck driving around town making deliveries, snap a photo, then post to Facebook tagging both CHS Wine + Food and Limehouse Produce. Or post the photo to Instagram and tag away. Be sure to include the hashtag #CHSWFFLimehouseTruck. You can post as many times as you like until Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.; one individual will be randomly selected to win four tickets to the March 5 Sinister Siesta, a "Southern-style fiesta" at Royal American. We did the math (just in case you, like us, need a calculator for anything numbers related) and that saves you around $280. Now that's a reason to fiesta.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS