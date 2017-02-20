Monday, February 20, 2017
Limehouse Produce partners with Charleston Wine + Food for a ticket giveaway
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM
The pinnacle event of the foodie set, Charleston Wine + Food brings together local and national culinary talents for a weekend of marathon eating and drinking. Proud Wine + Food supporter and partner Limehouse Produce has once again wrapped a delivery truck with a “special festival design” to promote the 12th annual event.
Look out for this Limehouse Produce truck boasting a CHS Wine + Food design
When you spot the truck driving around town making deliveries, snap a photo, then post to Facebook tagging both CHS Wine + Food
and Limehouse Produce.
Or post the photo to Instagram and tag away. Be sure to include the hashtag #CHSWFFLimehouseTruck. You can post as many times as you like until Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.; one individual will be randomly selected to win four tickets to the March 5 Sinister Siesta
, a "Southern-style fiesta" at Royal American. We did the math (just in case you, like us, need a calculator for anything numbers related) and that saves you around $280. Now that's a reason to fiesta.
