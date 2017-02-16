Take a look at The Granary 2.0 before it opens on Friday

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

The Granary officially opens for business tomorrow night, but we got an early look today and much like its Belle Hall predecessor, the same industrial chic look remains.Architect David Thompson says the design was meant to be a progression of what he did at the original location. "We didn't want to reinvent the wheel as they have an established identity. We did however wan to show a slightly more sophisticated version to reflect their growth," says Thompson of Chef Brannon Florie's new restaurant.Similar materials, colors, recycled lighting pipe shelving carry on the original look, but Granary 2.0 now has fully upholstered booths where the old spot just had padded wooden booths.And a focus on drinks can be seen the choice to invest in some bar space. "The original location didn't really have a proper bar so now you see a more substantial bar which is visually more prominent in the space," explains Thompson.Continuity with the original and very successful Granary was always in Thompson's mind when designing the new space. "It was very important to pay respect to Brannon's food and the way people have become accustomed to dining with him — so I hope it feels communal and informal but still crafted and thoughtful," he says.Get a look for yourself beginning tomorrow night.