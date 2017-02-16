Thursday, February 16, 2017
Peace Pie opens a second location on King St.
Pie in the sky
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 2:21 PM
Peace Pie's staggering creation
Sure, ice cream sandwiches are yummy, but imagine an ice cream sandwich with PIE FILLING in the middle. Yes, you read that right. The ultimate indulgence is now being served up at two downtown locations.
The Cape May-based biz expanded to Meeting St. in February 2016 and now is opening a second location at 414 King St. We peeked inside and the digs look quite inviting.
The King St. spot is temporary and the hours aren't set in stone yet (you may remember Uncle Kyle's Sweater Emporium
used to operate there) but Joe Klause, son of Peace Pie founder Jerry Klause, says they're looking for a more permanent second location. As for the temporary rental Joe thinks "it's going to do well with the foot traffic and the college kids." We agree, Joe. Swing by the King St. spot ASAP for the frozen goods (you can't miss it).
Joe Klause
The King St. location boasts more seating than the Meeting St. spot
